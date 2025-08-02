UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ArcBest from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.