Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Okta by 101.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $95.13 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

