The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17,492.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,270 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE EL opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.