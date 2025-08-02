Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of PVH worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 135.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

PVH Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:PVH opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.