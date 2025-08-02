Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $415,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

