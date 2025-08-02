Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after buying an additional 475,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $87,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,273,000 after acquiring an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 16,087.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 264,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.