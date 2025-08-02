Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

