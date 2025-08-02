GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 482 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,484,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,540. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $914.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $994.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $950.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

