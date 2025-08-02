Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $561,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 717,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after buying an additional 124,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.9%

CFG stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

