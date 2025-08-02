iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.