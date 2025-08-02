MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,763,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE ENB opened at $46.18 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.21%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.