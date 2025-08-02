Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 218,428 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,428 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

