ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $130.21.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

