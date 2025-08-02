Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,143 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.9%

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

