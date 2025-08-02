Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after acquiring an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

