Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,383 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 4,352,834 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,122 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,682,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of TME opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

