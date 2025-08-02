Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

