Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $65.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 105.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE ES opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

