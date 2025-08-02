Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Financial Comparison

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 12.27% 39.79% 14.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Techtronic Industries and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lincoln Electric 1 1 3 0 2.40

Dividends

Lincoln Electric has a consensus price target of $231.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Lincoln Electric”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $14.62 billion 1.50 $1.12 billion N/A N/A Lincoln Electric $4.10 billion 3.28 $466.11 million $8.90 27.09

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats Techtronic Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company also provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers; and offers inspection services. It serves Do-It-Yourself /Consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. Techtronic Industries Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States. In addition, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico; provides specialty welding consumables, wear plates and maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products used in mining, steel, agricultural, and industrial mill applications; and designs and manufactures robotic assembly and arc welding systems that automate the tacking and welding of steel beams. Further, the company serves general fabrication, oil and gas, power generation, process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.