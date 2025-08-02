Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

