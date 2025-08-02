Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $1.21 Million in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WillScot by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WillScot by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WillScot by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WillScot by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

