Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Merus were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,895,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merus by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,356,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Merus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after buying an additional 610,139 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $19,029,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,706,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Merus Stock Performance
MRUS opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. Merus N.V. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $67.59.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 506.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
