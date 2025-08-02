iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.