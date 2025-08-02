iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IJT opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
