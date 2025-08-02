Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

