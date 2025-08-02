MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

