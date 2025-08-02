Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $5.40 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 713,474 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

