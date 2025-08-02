Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,671,000 after acquiring an additional 411,069 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 210,389 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,754,000 after purchasing an additional 311,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

