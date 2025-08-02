iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) is Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.70% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

