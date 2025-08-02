Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VYM stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

