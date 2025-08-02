Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 96,008 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.