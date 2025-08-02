Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 96,008 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,817,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

