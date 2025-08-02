Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Up 2,725.0% in July

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, anincreaseof2,725.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRST opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $754,726.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.93. Broad Street Realty has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

