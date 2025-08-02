National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.59. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 197,574 shares traded.
National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.6%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 405.0%.
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.