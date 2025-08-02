National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2025

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $12.59. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 197,574 shares traded.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 405.0%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

