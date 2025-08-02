Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $1.41. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,541,053 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a net margin of 2,054.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

