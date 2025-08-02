Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,793,900 shares, anincreaseof996.5% from the June 30th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Stock Performance

Cannabis Wheaton Income stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.56%.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

