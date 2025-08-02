Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 814.5% in July

Bankinter SA (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,700 shares, anincreaseof814.5% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $14.33 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 359.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Bankinter’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

