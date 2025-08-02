Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,400 shares, agrowthof453.7% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Boerse Stock Up 1.7%
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $29.37 on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.
Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Boerse Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Friday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Deutsche Boerse
About Deutsche Boerse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Boerse
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.