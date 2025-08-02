National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $96.04. National HealthCare shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 54,189 shares trading hands.
National HealthCare Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.