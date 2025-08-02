Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 1,303.7% in July

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,900 shares, agrowthof1,303.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FSUGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortescue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Fortescue has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

