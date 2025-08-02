Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 711 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

