Banco Santander S.A. Sells 314,743 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,743 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,953,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,852,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

