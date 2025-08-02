Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 33,074 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627,616 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,366,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,765 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,857,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 436,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 7.3%

BATS FBCG opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

