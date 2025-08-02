SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

