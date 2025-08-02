NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 680 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $403.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $417.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

