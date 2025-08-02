Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $431,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

