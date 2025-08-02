Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 400 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cable One were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 22.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Cable One Stock Up 7.0%

CABO stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.49. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.54 and a fifty-two week high of $436.99. The company has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The business had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

