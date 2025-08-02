Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,880 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 961.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

