Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $711.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Hyster-Yale Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

