Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 187,780 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 519.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Definitive Healthcare worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 206.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

