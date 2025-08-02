Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 926 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $45,728,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $32,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $20,230,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HealthEquity
In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on HQY
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.