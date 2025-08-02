Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 926 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $45,728,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $32,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $20,230,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

