Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EE. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. Excelerate Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

